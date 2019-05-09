Mansfield carer's £10K benefits claim has "saved state money"

A Mansfield woman who was overpaid £10,000 in carer's allowance has probably saved the state some money, a court has heard.

Sharon Thompson was advised to make a claim for the benefit in 2011, because she was looking after her mum for more than 35 hours a week, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

But between May 20, 2013, and July 23, 2017, she earned around £45 above the permitted limit with a temporary job.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said: "She said she wrote to the agency to inform them, but it's clear that letter didn't get through. She just carried on with the arrangement.

"Her mother is now living with her and she gets no carer's allowance at all. She is probably saving the state some money. But what she did was clearly wrong."

He said Mrs Thompson, who had no previous convictions, "went straight to the bank and got a loan to pay it in three days."

But he said she may lose her job as a result of the court case.

Thompson, 50, of Bonington Road, admitted failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Meachin gave her a two year conditional discharge, and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge.