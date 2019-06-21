Mansfield care home burglar locked up for three-and-a-half years

A man who carried out two burglaries at a Mansfield care home has been locked up for three-and-a-half years.

Pawel Klementowski, 28, of Howard Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary after targeting vulnerable residents at Westfield Care Home in Devon Drive.

Pawel Klementowski.

He stole a television and ornaments after forcing open a resident’s window on 20 March 2019.

He returned to the home eight days later and, after entering through a window, he stole items including a television, chocolates and toiletries from three separate rooms before leaving the property.

Klementowski was recognised by a staff member who had seen him earlier in a local shop on 28 March 2019 and he was also caught on CCTV.

Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the burglary being reported on 28 March.

Officers searched the area and, as they were driving along Milton Street, they spotted Klementowski who was carrying a bag with a television inside. He was stopped and arrested.

Stolen items found in his possession were returned back to their owners.

Klementowski was jailed when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (Wednesday 19 June 2019).

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg said: "The residents at this care home were extremely vulnerable. Klementowski took advantage of this but thankfully staff were alert and raised the alarm. Now he’s safely behind bars he’ll have time to reflect on his selfish actions."