Mansfield cannabis farmer grew drugs in exchange for living expenses
Jakub Dobry "reluctantly" answered the door of a house on Cromwell Street, when police called on September 10, 2020, following a tip-off, Eddy Leonard, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.
"He was acting as a gardener in exchange for free accomodation and a small amount of living expenses," she said.
Officers followed a strong smell of cannabis to growing tents in the upstairs bedrooms and the cellar.
Stalks from a previous grow were also found, along with a can of pepper spray, and the meter had been bypassed.
Fergus Malone, mitigating, said Dobry, of previous good character, is ashamed of what he did.
"He has turned his life around," he said. "He no longer takes any drugs. He has come a long way since 2020.
"This was essentially a blip on his character. He was at a low ebb with very little money at the time. He is now working full time and in a stable relationship."
Mr Malone said delays were caused because of Covid and a related charge of assaulting a police officer, which was later discontinued.
Dobry, now 31, now of Grosvenor Street, Crewe, admitted possession of a prohibited weapon and production of cannabis, when he appeared at court in April 2023.
On Wednesday, Judge Julie Warburton imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.
She warned him he would find himself back in court if he fails to comply with the order