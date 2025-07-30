Mansfield cannabis farmer grew drugs in exchange for living expenses

A Mansfield cannabis farmer who was caught with 50 plants, a can of pepper spray and a bypassed electricity meter told police he was growing the class B drug in exchange for accommodation and living expenses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakub Dobry "reluctantly" answered the door of a house on Cromwell Street, when police called on September 10, 2020, following a tip-off, Eddy Leonard, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.

"He was acting as a gardener in exchange for free accomodation and a small amount of living expenses," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers followed a strong smell of cannabis to growing tents in the upstairs bedrooms and the cellar.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Stalks from a previous grow were also found, along with a can of pepper spray, and the meter had been bypassed.

Fergus Malone, mitigating, said Dobry, of previous good character, is ashamed of what he did.

"He has turned his life around," he said. "He no longer takes any drugs. He has come a long way since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was essentially a blip on his character. He was at a low ebb with very little money at the time. He is now working full time and in a stable relationship."

Mr Malone said delays were caused because of Covid and a related charge of assaulting a police officer, which was later discontinued.

Dobry, now 31, now of Grosvenor Street, Crewe, admitted possession of a prohibited weapon and production of cannabis, when he appeared at court in April 2023.

On Wednesday, Judge Julie Warburton imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

She warned him he would find himself back in court if he fails to comply with the order