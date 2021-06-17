Mansfield businessman nearly three times over drink-drive limit

Police were called to Ross Allsebrook's home to reports of a domestic incident at 12.20am on May 22, said prosecutor Fatima Laher.

As officers were driving his wife to another address, they saw Allsebrook at the wheel of his red VW Golf on the High Street of Mansfield Woodhouse.

His eyes were bloodshot and a breath test revealed he had 104 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

Simon Walton, mitigating, said nothing came of the domestic incident but a driving ban would cause ‘serious difficulties’ for Allsebrook, who re-mortgaged his home to buy a wheelie-bin cleaning business.

"He’s not sure if he can employ another person to keep the franchise going,” Mr Walton added.

Allsebrook, 39, of Cranmer Grove, Mansfield, had no previous convictions when he admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Allsebrook was banned for 25 months, but a drink drive rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 weeks if he completes it before November 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £95 surcharge.