Mansfield burglary suspect chased down and arrested

A suspect was chased down and arrested shortly after reports of a burglary in Mansfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to an address in Pelham Street at 6.23pm on Thursday, October 30.

A suspect was seen riding a pushbike and was pursued on foot towards Ratcliffe Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was detained a short time later on Great Central Road and arrested.

Officers arrested Wright on Great Central Road. Photo: Google

Danny Wright, aged 28, of no fixed address, has now been charged with attempted burglary.

He has also been charged with 12 counts of theft dating back to May 9 this year, along with another count of attempted burglary in Sutton in September.

PC Louise Palfrey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Response officers arrived at the scene of this reported break-in in a matter of minutes and soon located a suspect wanted for various other matters.

“He has now been charged with multiple criminal offences.”