Mansfield burglary suspect chased down and arrested
Officers were called to an address in Pelham Street at 6.23pm on Thursday, October 30.
A suspect was seen riding a pushbike and was pursued on foot towards Ratcliffe Gate.
A man was detained a short time later on Great Central Road and arrested.
Danny Wright, aged 28, of no fixed address, has now been charged with attempted burglary.
He has also been charged with 12 counts of theft dating back to May 9 this year, along with another count of attempted burglary in Sutton in September.
PC Louise Palfrey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Response officers arrived at the scene of this reported break-in in a matter of minutes and soon located a suspect wanted for various other matters.
“He has now been charged with multiple criminal offences.”