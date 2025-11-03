Mansfield burglary suspect chased down and arrested

By John Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:30 GMT
A suspect was chased down and arrested shortly after reports of a burglary in Mansfield.

Officers were called to an address in Pelham Street at 6.23pm on Thursday, October 30.

A suspect was seen riding a pushbike and was pursued on foot towards Ratcliffe Gate.

A man was detained a short time later on Great Central Road and arrested.

Officers arrested Wright on Great Central Road. Photo: Google

Danny Wright, aged 28, of no fixed address, has now been charged with attempted burglary.

He has also been charged with 12 counts of theft dating back to May 9 this year, along with another count of attempted burglary in Sutton in September.

PC Louise Palfrey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Response officers arrived at the scene of this reported break-in in a matter of minutes and soon located a suspect wanted for various other matters.

“He has now been charged with multiple criminal offences.”

