Clint Pickering "appeared to be under the influence of something" when his car was stopped in Rainworth, at 6.25pm, on November 19, last year.

Prosecutor Alexis Mercer said his pupils were dilated and he couldn't stay still, but he refused to give saliva or blood samples for analysis when he was asked at the station.

The court heard he "has quite a lot of previous convictions recorded against him, but none for this offence."

He received a 20-month suspended sentence for burglary in September, last year.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said there was no issue about the way the vehicle was being driven, and Pickering had since sold it because he is aware a disqualification is inevitable.

She said a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, imposed in September, “didn't get off to the best start.”

She said it was not unusual for a “long standing user of illicit substances” to test positive initially, but his last test was negative.

“He says, ‘Effectively, this is my New Year’s resolution - this has to stop’,” Ms Godson said. “He is doing his very best at this time.

“He welcomes support from the probation service.”

Pickering, 29, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 27, when a judge will decide if the suspended sentence will be activated.