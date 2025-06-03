Mansfield burglar caught and beaten by builders forced to work overnight to deter thefts

A Mansfield burglar who tried to steal copper wire was chased, caught and beaten by builders who had to work overnight to deter thieving, magistrates have heard.

Around £15,000 of cabling had already been stolen from the Botany Commercial Centre, on Botany Avenue, in the weeks before May 3, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

When the power went off at 1am, the builders realised two people were in the industrial park and a chase ensued around the buildings.

Ms Allsop described how Jarod Todd and his accomplice were armed with an angle grinder and a crow bar, and threats were made before they were finally handed over to police at 3am.

Botany Commercial Centre, Mansfield. (Picture: Google Earth.)

But Todd, aged 35, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted non-dwelling burglary, on the basis he didn't threaten anyone.

The court heard Todd has eight previous convictions for nine offences, including four for theft, dating back to 2008.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said the pair were detained before they stole anything and Todd sustained "significant" injuries to his ribs and was hospitalised.

He thought the property was abandoned but “accepts now it was a stupid decision to make.”

Todd, a father-of-two, is anxious about finances after being served with an eviction notice and the impact custody would have on his family.

“This matter has put a lot of pressure on him and his relationship," Ms Thorpe added.

Copper wire found at his address did not lead to any further charges, she added, and Todd has been on an electronic tag since May.

On Tuesday, Mansfield magistrates imposed a 12 month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation days.