Mansfield boy racer jailed for ‘some of the most dangerous high-speed driving I have ever seen’

A Mansfield boy racer who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase, reaching speeds of 107mph, has been jailed while his opponent escaped scot-free, a court has heard.

Officers spotted 19-year-old Jacob Jenkins driving a Fiat Punto in convoy with a stolen Ford Fiesta on Old Rufford Road at 1.20am on April 21, last year, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

The six-and-a-half minute chase saw both cars drive through red lights and race through King's Clipstone at 90mph before increasing to 100mph on the B6030.

A police stinger made contact with both cars and Jenkins came to a stop at a roundabout on Crown Farm Way. The Punto was bearing an incorrect number plate that had been reported stolen.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The Fiesta was brought to a halt when a police car made tactical contact shortly afterwards, but the other driver ran off and hasn't been located, Ms Allsop added.

One of the pursuing officers said: "I am relieved and amazed that no one was hurt or killed. This is some of the most dangerous high-speed driving I have witnessed."

Probation officer Greta Percival said Jenkins bought the Punto off a friend off Snapchat “to do up and make some money” but claimed not to know who the other driver was.

"He said he panicked and was frightened because he didn't have a full driving licence,” she said.

“He wasn't aware of the risks he took that night but he is now. He accepts full responsibility for his behaviour.”

The court heard the father-of-two had worked as a labourer for a roofing company until last summer and is currently looking for a job.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea and there have been no further offences since.

"He didn't realise he was driving so fast," she said. "He is extremely ashamed.

"He tells me it was a stupid mistake and he is thankful no one was injured. He is extremely scared of a custodial sentence."

Jenkins, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted dangerous driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on November 21, last year.