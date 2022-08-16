Mansfield boozer’s vow to stop drinking after second arrest for disorderly antics
A Mansfield man who turned to drink after his partner kicked him out and made a boozed-up nuisance of himself twice, has pledged to turn his life around, a court has heard.
Nathan Bailey was unable to get up off the ground on Arundel Drive, at 5pm on July 3, after reports he had been waving something around and threatening members of the public.
Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said the 28-year-old told police he had been drinking vodka with some other lads and was on 'various medications.'
Nine days later officers were called to Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Rosemary Street, where Bailey was shouting at people.
He ran into bushes outside the court, swore at officers and flailed his arms around before he was arrested, Mr Pietryka added.
The court heard he has previous convictions for drug offences.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Bailey was struggling with personal circumstances and hadn't been taking his mental health medication.
He turned to drink after his partner kicked him out, but hasn’t had a drink since the second incident, and is in regular contact with substance misuse agencies.
Bailey, of Eakring Road, Mansfield, admitted two counts of being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The presiding magistrate told him: "There is some positive news coming from your recent involvement with Insight and Change Grow Live. We're going to try to encourage your work with those organisations and put these things behind you.
"We wish you all the best and we don't want to see you again."
They imposed a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.