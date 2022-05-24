Mansfield boozer who kicked cop between the legs told to tackle his drinking

Police were called to Pear Tree Drive, Shirebrook, after John Harvey began rowing with his partner, on May 6.

"She had asked police to remove him and he became aggressive," prosecutor Rebecca Williams said.

As they were arresting him for a breach of the peace, Harvey struggled and caused one officer to cut his finger as he was putting handcuffs on him.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

And he kicked a second officer between the legs before grabbing the earpiece from his ear.

A probation report was ordered before Harvey was sentenced in the afternoon.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said the defendant has underlying mental health and alcohol misuse issues.

She said he has been self-medicating with alcohol, but is now taking antidepressants and liasing with his GP.

He has previously worked with Change Grow Live, a charity which helps people tackle substance misuse, she added.

“The pandemic hit him hard,” Ms Pidcock told magistrates. “He is very fortunate to have a very supportive partner – but she also wants him to tackle his use of alcohol.”

Harvey, 35, now of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, admitted two counts of assaulting emergency workers when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.