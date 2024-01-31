Mansfield boozer slapped cop outside court and was landed with hefty legal bill
Police were called to Rosemary Street on December 30 after reports that a "heavily intoxicated" Stanislaw Malmon was slumped on the ground and possibly unconscious, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.
CCTV showed police trying to speak to him but Malmon shoved one officer in the chest, punched him to the jaw with "minimal force," and slapped him on the top of his head. He was immediately taken to the ground and examined at hospital because he was so drunk.
"He couldn't recall the incident but didn't think he was an aggressive person and didn't believe he would assault anyone," said Mr Hollett. The court heard he has no previous convictions and no injuries were sustained by the officer.
Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Malmon has been in the UK for 19 years and currently works as a maintenance worker for a private hospital.
"This is casting aside 44 years of good character as an adult which is obviously a greater achievement than someone who appears before you in their twenties with no previous convictions," he said. "He is not a gentleman who has ever caused problems before. He didn't anticipate anything of this sort would happen."
Malmon, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted assaulting an emergency worker via a Polish interpreter when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.