Mansfield boozer slapped cop outside court and was landed with hefty legal bill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Rosemary Street on December 30 after reports that a "heavily intoxicated" Stanislaw Malmon was slumped on the ground and possibly unconscious, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

CCTV showed police trying to speak to him but Malmon shoved one officer in the chest, punched him to the jaw with "minimal force," and slapped him on the top of his head. He was immediately taken to the ground and examined at hospital because he was so drunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He couldn't recall the incident but didn't think he was an aggressive person and didn't believe he would assault anyone," said Mr Hollett. The court heard he has no previous convictions and no injuries were sustained by the officer.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Malmon has been in the UK for 19 years and currently works as a maintenance worker for a private hospital.

"This is casting aside 44 years of good character as an adult which is obviously a greater achievement than someone who appears before you in their twenties with no previous convictions," he said. "He is not a gentleman who has ever caused problems before. He didn't anticipate anything of this sort would happen."