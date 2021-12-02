Police were tipped off about the state Daniel Nazaruk was in and spotted his Renault Clio as it swerved across Davey Road, Mansfield, on October 31, at 3.15pm, on October 31, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said a test revealed 36-year-old Nazaruk had 147 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard Nazaruk, who has no previous convictions, admitted ‘drinking quite a bit, but said it was for social purposes and denies alcohol is a problem’.

Nazaruk, of Browning Street, admitted drink-driving.

Simon Walton, mitigating, said: “When you look at the sentencing guidelines, it’s top of the shop. I can't get away from that.

“What you have to look at is the impact that custody will have on the offender.”

He said if Nazaruk was jailed he would lose his job and home.

Mr Walton said: “An immediate custodial sentence on a first appearance is not unheard of. I say you can suspend that imprisonment.

“He made a very poor decision. You may feel that perhaps this gentleman – with such a high reading – doesn't merit the rehabilitation course.”

Nazaruk was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for a year, and given 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.