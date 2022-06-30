Mansfield boozer crashed into parked cars after Covid foiled his holiday plans

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Wiktor Wroblewski damaged ‘numerous’ cars on Booth Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, on May 10, at about 4pm,before driving home, where his partner called the police.

Pardeep Kalyan, prosecuting, said Wroblewski drank three 35-centilitre bottles of vodka before the incident and had 133 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he received a 36-month disqualification for drink driving in November 2018

Wroblewski, aged 40, of Mulberry Close, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.

Wroblewski, who represented himself, said he deserved a high punishment, but asked the magistrates not to send him to prison, because he would not cope well without his family.

Magistrates were told he was supposed to fly to Morocco for a holiday, but a positive Covid test meant he could not join his family.

He said: “I was left alone and this nightmare came back. I have made this huge mistake and regret it.

“I am trying to regain the respect of my family. I have tried to remain sober so I will not have to revisit this nightmare. Unfortunately I cannot turn back time.”

Wroblewski was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for a year and given 16 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work.