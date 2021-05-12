Mansfield boozer attacked her boyfriend after finding him in bed with another woman

Carly Fletcher turned up at the caravan in Blidworth at 5.30am, on January 9, and began shouting and screaming, prosecutor Annelli Pritchard told Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

She shouted ‘I'm going to kill you’ before launching a flurry of punches, slaps and scratches to his face.

"I'm going to smash this caravan up," she said and then hurled a television set to the floor.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Fletcher had to be restrained while the woman she discovered in the caravan hid in a field.

"She was clearly intoxicated which added fuel to the fire," said Ms Pritchard. "It was a sustained attack and clearly very scary."

The television was broken and the caravan was a ‘mess’, she said, but there were no other witnesses so the rest of the damage could not be attributed to Fletcher. Her partner did not support the prosecution.

Fletcher, who gave a no-comment interview to police, has a previous conviction for common assault and assaulting a police officer, from March 2018. She received a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, which she later breached.

Amreek Jandoo, mitigating, said she suffers from a personality disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and a bleed on the brain.

"She was in a relationship with him at the time," he said. “He consoles her when she is feeling low.

"She found him in bed with another woman, and that sparked Miss Fletcher to react in the way she has done. She never intended to injure him and accepts that wasn't the way to go about it."

Fletcher, 33, of Coronation Drive, Forest Town, admitted assault and criminal damage when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

District Judge Tim Spruce told her: "This is an unpleasant incident. You stumble in, drunk, and react in the way that you do. Your behaviour is over the top.

"But it is an isolated incident and you are more than capable of keeping yourself out of trouble."

She was fined £170 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge, which will be deducted from her benefits.