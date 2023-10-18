Mansfield boozer accidentally booted police officer because he didn’t want to be arrested

A boozed-up Mansfield man accidentally booted a female police officer because he didn't want to be arrested, a court has heard.

David Newton was due to stay overnight at his sister's address in Kirkby, but a drunken row broke out and she called police because he was trying to put windows through, on September 24.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said "he was worse for wear in terms of drink or drugs and there were some difficulties."

Newton kicked a female officer in the shins several times when she tried to grab his legs and he threatened to get someone to run her over.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He later claimed the kick was accidental and he lashed out to stop them shutting the police vehicle door because he didn't want to be arrested.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Newton deserved maximum credit for his guilty plea. He has apologised and feels "considerable remorse."

"It will probably come as no surprise to learn he had been drinking," he said. "He had been due to stay at his sister's. Alcohol was consumed and she effectively threw him out.

"When the police arrived his sister - who was drunk herself - indicated she didn't want to press charges."

The incident happened 12 days after he received a community order for possessing a knife in public.

The court heard he has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a learning disability.

Newton, aged 18, of Park Way, Forest Town, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.