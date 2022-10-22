Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Jamie Straw was riding a Suzuki motorcycle when police spotted him on Alcock Avenue on October 18 last year, at about 12.30am.

Danielle St Clair, prosecuting, said police activated their siren and lights as Straw, aged 24, rode along Picard Street and Sherwood Hall Road, before running a red light on Clipstone Road West.

He mounted a roundabout on Crown Farm Way, before jumping off his bike and raising his hand.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard he appeared to be under the influence of something and was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

However, he refused to give blood or breath specimens to be tested at the police station.

Straw, of Charles Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted dangerous driving, after initially denying the charge.

He admitted driving without insurance and while disqualified, possessing a class A drug and failing to provide a specimen, at earlier hearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was banned from driving in May last year, and Ms St Clair said his previous convictions aggravated the offence to the point where it passed the magistrates’ sentencing powers.

John Pendlebury, mitigating, said: “I can't really see an argument against that. It must be conceded this is a Crown Court case."

Sentencing was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on November 25 and Straw was bailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad