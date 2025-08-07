Mansfield biker tried to outrun police but knew game was up after a mile
Bradley Faulkner took off at speed after he was spotted without registration plates outside the Rufford pub on Abbott Road at 5.15pm on May 11, said prosecutor Sarah Angus.
He reached 60mph in a 40mph zone, travelled on the wrong side of road and mounted the pavement to undertake vehicles.
But when he overshot the junction with Brick Kiln Lane, the police boxed him and Faulkner, aged 18, raised his hand.
Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Faulkener, who has no previous convictions, has been without parental guidance since the age of 15.
“He has been doing what he can to get by with the help of his elder siblings,” she said. “He has relied on his sister for income and support.
“It was an absolute moment of madness. He doesn't know the highway code. He panicked because he knew the motorbike would be seized.
“He stopped, put his hands up and knew the game was over.”
Ms Pursglove said custody, where drugs are "readily available," would stop him getting the assistance he needs.
Faulkner, 18, of Newgate Lane, admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, and possession of cannabis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 10.
Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday when he received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 12 months and must take an extended re-test.
He was ordered to pay £199 court costs.