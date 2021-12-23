Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Karen Clarke hit the kerb when police pulled her over for driving without lights, on Pump Hollow Road, Forest Town, on November 6, shortly after 7.30pm.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said a test revealed she had 125 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2010.

Clarke, aged 47, of St Leonard's Way, Forest Town, admitted drink-driving.

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said: "She understands it was a stupid thing to do.

“Alcohol is something she uses as a crutch to deal with the issues she has."

She said Clarke was made redundant during the lockdown, just after buying a house, and the isolation exacerbated her anxiety and her drinking.

Ms Bell said: “Now it’s seriously affecting her health.

The court heard Clarke has been referred to the hospital and is now working with a substance misuse service to stabilise and reduce her drink intake.

Ms Bell said: “I think this is a wake-up call. If she gets help and treatment that can only be a good thing.”

She said Clarke is not allowed to drink while working, but fears she will lose her job because of the conviction as the company has strict rules.

Clarke was banned from driving for 34 months and given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and six rehabilitation days. She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.