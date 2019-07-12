Mansfield authorities vow to prevent repeat of 'man in urine with hand in pants' incident

Agencies in Mansfield town centre have vowed to prevent a repeat of an incident in the town where a man was spotted "in a puddle of urine" performing "sex with his fist".

An irate Mansfield shopkeeper expressed concern about the state of the town after he witnessed the incident outside his shop "during trading hours".

Richard Adam Reynolds owner of Ground Zero Comics

Richard Reynolds, who owns Ground Zero Comics in Toothill Lane, said a man who was "addled on drugs" outside his store was seen "laid face down in his urine puddle, trousers and pants fully down around his ankles, enacting sex with his fist".

Mr Reynolds hit out at authorities in the town centre after onlookers had to view "the image burning in their brains", calling for a greater and "permanent" presence to prevent incidents such as this from happening again.

And authorities in Mansfield say the incident "will not be tolerated" - with more action due to prevent drug taking and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Councillor Amanda Fisher, portfolio holder for safer communities and wellbeing at Mansfield District Council, said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our district.

“As well as working closely with the police, the council’s community safety team continues to use all available powers and work tirelessly to tackle the minority who cause a nuisance for others.

“We are currently gathering evidence, including CCTV footage, which will be used to take further enforcement action.

“The council has a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in place to address antisocial behaviour in the town centre and seeks to secure Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) against persistent offenders, which if breached can result in serious penalties on conviction.

“Alongside enforcement, our specialist outreach team continues to offer support to tackle the root causes of substance misuse and homelessness and encourage people to make permanent changes to their lifestyle.”

Chief Inspector Kathryn Craner of Nottinghamshire Police said: "We are aware of this particular incident and continue to work closely with partners to ensure that Mansfield town centre is a safe place to visit for all.

"We have continued our ongoing operation to keep the town centre in good shape and prevent the supply and use of mamba.

"We have provided intensive support to any rough sleepers and drugs users with the help of our partners and I am pleased to say most people are now accessing support.

"For the handful of people who do not access support and continue to cause harm in the town we have been very clear and firm in our approach. Over 20 people now have Criminal Behaviour Orders banning them from parts of the town and preventing them from committing crime.

"These are repeat offenders who have ignored advice, commit crime and intimidate people."