Mansfield area teen among three people charged following crime spree

An Annesley teenager has appeared in court charged with burglary alongside two other males following a crime spree in Nottinghamshire.

Two men and a boy appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday January 9) charged with multiple offences including assault on an emergency worker.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, assaulting an emergency worker, and dangerous driving.

Matthew Brennan, 18, of Byron Road Annesley is charged with two counts of burglary.

Kane Gordon, 24, of Elsworth Rise Nottingham, is charged with two counts of burglary.

The burglary charges relate to a series of burglaries in Whinlatter Drive, Silverhow Close West Bridgeford and Wighay Road Hucknall in January

The dangerous driving charges are in connection with the Wighay Road burglary.

The boy and Gordon have been remanded in custody and Brennan bailed until their next court appearance on January 23.