Mansfield: Appeal after man asked for cigarette before being punched
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were walking along Leeming Street when they spotted the victim crouching on the floor with a bloodied nose.
When they asked him what happened, he told police another man had just assaulted him nearby in Market Place.
The individual reportedly walked up to the victim to ask for a cigarette before punching him in the face.
This happened around 11.50pm on February 22, with the attacker then fleeing from the scene.
Officers have been investigating the incident since then and are now in a position to release images of someone they’d like to talk to.
PC India Proud, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a completely uncalled for assault on a member of the public who was minding their own business.
“They were understandably left feeling very angry about what happened to them, so we’re determined to track down whoever was responsible.
“We are now able to release multiple images of someone we’d like to speak to in connection with this assault.
“Anyone who recognises the man in these pictures is asked to please let us know, as we have a few questions we’d like to ask him about the incident.”
Information can be reported to the police by calling 101, quoting 25000107390, while Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously via 0800 555111.