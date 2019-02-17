Mansfield and district crime report for the week up to Saturday February 16.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Police

Berry Hill

Theft other:

On Monday the 11th February plant items were stolen from a compound on Berry Hill Lane, clips removed from fencing to gain entry. This happened between 1600 hours on Friday 8th February and 0700 and Monday 11th February.

Broomhill

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

Insecure vehicle was parked on Titchfield Street between the hours of midnight and 0700 hours on Wednesday February 13. The vehicle has been entered and items stolen from within.

Car parked on Chester Street was broken into between 1700 hours on Tuesday 12th February and 0800 hours on Thursday February 14. No damage caused to the vehicle but items were stolen from within.

A vehicle was broken onto on Wood Street between 1900 hours on Tuesday 12th February and 0945 hours on Wednesday February 13. Untidy search carried out and items were stolen. Some items were discarded on a neighbour’s garden.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

A dark blue Mercedes was parked on Broomhill Lane on Tuesday February 12 and was stolen at approximately 1900hours.

Theft Other:

A bike was stolen from outside the Civic Centre, Chesterfield Road South. It happened at approximately 1155 hours on Thursday 14th February. Owner left the bike for just a few minutes.

A blue Challenge mountain push bike was left secured with a lock at Civic Centre, Chesterfield Road at approximately 1151 hours on Thursday 14th February.

Eakring

Theft of Motor Vehicle:

White Audi was stolen from a driveway on Little Barn Lane without keys on Thursday 14th February. It happened between the midnight and 0730 hours.

Burglary Dwelling;

Burglary happened at 0249 hours on Saturday 16th February on Mill Street. Window had been forced; items have been stolen from within.

Forest Town East

Burglary Dwelling:

Burglary reported to the Police that between Thursday 7th February, 1000hours and 1535 hours on Monday11th February property has been entered on Edmanton Road via the rear of the building.

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Vehicle parked on driveway Prestwold Avenue was broken into overnight between the hours of 0300hours and 0800hours on Thursday14th February

Theft Other:

Money was withdrawn from cash machine, on Newlands Drive at 1132 hours on the 8th February, but left in machine in error. Upon returning 5 minutes later the cash had gone. Reported to police on Saturday 9th February

Forest Town West

Burglary :

Call to Police at 0858hours on Friday 15th February stating that an unknown male had just entered the property on Lonan Close. Nothing was taken.

Grange Farm

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Number plates stolen from a vehicle parked on Shelford Hill. This happened between the hours of 2300hours on Saturday the 9th February and 1557hours Sunday the 10th February.

A secure Ford Focus was parked on a driveway on Millersdale Avenue and was broken into. Items stolen from within the vehicle. This was reported to the police on Wednesday the 13th February.

Between 2100hours on Tuesday the 12th February and 0700hours on Wednesday the 13th February, a vehicle was broken into and items stolen, whilst it was parked on Bonnington Road. Vehicle was left insecure.

A Ford Focus was parked on a driveway on Andover Road and was broken into overnight between 2030hours on Tuesday 12th February and 0630 hours on Wednesday the 13th February. Some of the items were found on the driveway. No damage caused to the vehicle.

Ladybrook

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Number plates stolen from a Corsa whilst parked on Burns Street, this happened between1700hours on Thursday 14th February and 1246hours on the 15th February.

Lindhurst

Theft of Motor Vehicle :

Ford Cemax was stolen without the keys from Parkstone Avenue Rainworth. This happened between the hours of 1900hours on Monday 11th February and 0905 hours on Tuesday 12th February

Burglary Dwelling:

Shop on Egmanton Road is being entered at night taking money and food. Latest report happened between Friday the 8th February and Sunday the 10th February

Oak Tree

Burglary Other Than Dwelling:

Tools have been stolen from a garage on Sudbury. This happened between Tuesday the 5th February and Friday the 8th February. This was reported to the police on Friday the 8th February.

Pleasley Hill:

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Between 0930hours on Sunday 10th February and Monday the 11th February, a vehicle was broken into, whilst parked on Cardale Road. No signs of forced entry, glove box and centre console were searched.

2 vehicles at the same address on Cranmer Grove were broken into overnight Saturday the 9th February and Sunday the 10th February. No damage to the vehicles items were taken from within. Some of the items were left behind on the road.

Portland

Burglary Dwelling :

Attempted break in, on property Broxstowe Drive. This happened between 1700 hours Fri 8th February and 2330hours Saturday the 9th February. Damage caused to the handle. Entry no gained.

Burglary Other:

A commercial property was broken into on Oakham Business Park over the weekend of Friday the 8th February and Sunday the 10th February. Reported to the police on Monday 11th February. Widow had been forced.

Theft Other:

Known offender taken items from a property on Victoria Street. Reported to the police on Wednesday the 13th February.

Purse stolen on Wednesday the 13th February from Commercial Gate. Realised it had been taken at 1500hours. She hadn’t left the building.

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Between 2200hours-0630hours on Wednesday the 13th February. A commercial site was entered on Great Central Road and fuel was stolen from two parked at this location.

Priory

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

On Sunday the 10th February between 1700hours and 1156 hours on Monday the 11th February a vehicle was stolen from Newcastle Street.

Ravensdale:

Burglary Other Than Dwelling:

Between the hours of 0930hours and 1030hours on Sunday the 10th February, a bag has been stolen from a property on Windmill Lane.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

Vehicle stolen from Windmill Lane between the hours of 1400hours and 1800hours on Sunday the 10th February

Warsop Birklands

Burglary Other Than Dwelling:

Attempted entry to a coal store on Bishops Walk. Damage caused to frame. Was last seen all in order on the 9th February but reported to police on Thursday 14th February.

Other News/Appeals:

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents?

Do you know the person (s) responsible is?

Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident?

Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?

If so, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk