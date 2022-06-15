Mansfield and Ashfield: Police appeal for help to track down absconded prisoner

Martin Roy Newsome-McLaren, aged 42, absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire on June 10.

Newsome-McLaren is 5ft 10ins tall, of thin build and has tattoos on his arms and scars on his arms and right leg.

He is believed to frequent Nottinghamshire.

Police are appealing for help to track down absconded prisoner Martin Newsome-McLaren

Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Newsome-McLaren.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead."

Anyone with information as to where he may be can call Thames Valley Police on 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220252884.

Anyone in Nottinghamshire who has information about his whereabouts can also call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 292 of 10 June 2022.