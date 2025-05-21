Mansfield alcoholic spat in veteran cop’s face and hurled violent threats

A Mansfield alcoholic who spat in a veteran police officer’s face and hurled violent threats left him disgusted and fearful for his family, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said officers were called to Mansfield Marketplace at 2pm on April 30, following reports Alan Smith was being “abusive with a dog” and breaching a community protection notice.

He refused to leave the area and spat in the officer’s face, saying: “You’re going to be shot. You know where you live, you p****, you’re f*****.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer, with 20 years’ service, said he had dealt with Smith “on many occasions” before, but the “scale of his anger” made him fear for his family.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He said he would rather be physically assaulted than spat for fear of contracting something from a contagious offender.

A visibly-injured Smith also told officers he’d put them in a headlock after reports he had been threatening people on Leeming Lane, at 5.15pm on April 23

The court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 35 offences, including five for violence, and received a 46-week jail sentence for serious assault in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the rate of Smith’s offending has slowed considerably and he spent 14 days in custody.

He was ashamed of his behaviour, which he described as “disgusting”, Mr Stocks added.

He has been referred to a substance misuse agency to address alcohol-dependency and drug addiction.

Smith, 51, of Selwyn Street, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and drunk and disorderly behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received four months, suspended for 12 months, with five rehabilitation days. He must pay £100 compensation.