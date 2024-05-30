Mansfield agency worker smuggled iPhones out of warehouse in her sandwiches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield agency worker who smuggled two iPhones from a warehouse by hiding them in her sandwiches

Mari-Roxana Petrache was working at Currys distribution centre, in Winthorpe, Newark, when an empty iPhone 15 box was found in the ladies’ toilet on December 23 last year.

CCTV showed her hiding an i-Phone 15 box in her clothing and taking it to the toilets, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

An audit was carried out and she was spotted doing the same thing two days earlier.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"It came to light that items were being hidden in her sandwiches and she was able to smuggle the phones out," said Ms Allsop.

Petrache, aged 21, admitted the thefts when she was interviewed by police and said she sold the phones, valued at £999 each, for half their value in order to make extra money.

Petrache, who represented herself, agreed with the prosecution’s case and the contents of a probation report.

She offered to pay for the phones rather than carry out unpaid work at the weekend because she has two young children and works five days a week, earning £300.

"I do feel sorry and it is not going to happen again," she said via a Romanian interpreter.

Petrache, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted two counts of theft from an employee, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 16.

Sentencing was adjourned for a probation report until Thursday when she received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.