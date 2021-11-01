Man's body found in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police have released a statement after a man’s body was found in Mansfield.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:06 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:08 pm

Police said officers attended a property on Tideswell Court, after they were alerted to a possible sudden death.

A man’s body was located, and officers have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to Tideswell Court, Mansfield, on Thursday, October 28, at about 10.45am, after a report of a sudden death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tideswell Court, Mansfield

“A man’s body was found inside the address.

“His death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the Coroner.

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Read More

Read More
First Look - Watch the trailer for eagerly awaited Olivia Colman drama about Man...

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.