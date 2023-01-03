News you can trust since 1952
Man's body discovered in Ashfield park on New Year's Eve

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in an Ashfield park on New Year’s Eve.

By John Smith
1 hour ago - 1 min read

However, police are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

The alarm was raised after the man was discovered mid-morning by people near the entrance to Dob Park, Hucknall.

Inspector Elizabeth Gaskin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police were called to Dob Park in Hucknall on December 31, 2022, at about 10.20am, to a report of an unresponsive man being found near the park entrance.

“The man, in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”