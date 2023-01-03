However, police are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

The alarm was raised after the man was discovered mid-morning by people near the entrance to Dob Park, Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Elizabeth Gaskin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police were called to Dob Park in Hucknall on December 31, 2022, at about 10.20am, to a report of an unresponsive man being found near the park entrance.

Police are not treating the man's death as suspicious

“The man, in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.