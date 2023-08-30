News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

'Managerial' weed grower behind huge crop discovered in abandoned Co-op store, spared jail

A weed grower with a “managerial” role in a huge crop worth up to £600,000 discovered in an abandoned Co-op store has been spared jail for the sake of his young family.
By Ben McVay
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST

Artan Zeqiri, aged 32, had a “significant” part in the production of the large grow – found during a police raid at the former store on High Street, Tibshelf, on June 14, 2021.

Derby Crown Court heard father-of-one Zeqiri was responsible for paying co-accused Genci Polisi, 40 – who was jailed and deported for his role in tending to the plants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During an earlier hearing, the court heard how during the June 2021 raid police found the plants – some which were up to 1.5 metres in height – growing in rooms on several floors.

A photo of the plants taken by police during the raidA photo of the plants taken by police during the raid
A photo of the plants taken by police during the raid
Most Popular

Evidence was found that £260,000 worth of electricity had been extracted at the building – where two previous drug crops had also been cultivated.

Police experts estimated the street value of the nine-month crop – with a potential yield of 75,000 grams – to be between £161,000 and £672,000.

Derby Crown Court heard that Zeqiri had admitted cannabis production the day after his arrest, before any evidence was served – and that while on bail during the last two years he had secured a well-paid job organising window-cleaning routes.

Read More
Bilsthorpe pervert shared sick images of babies being raped and tortured
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that if Zeqiri was jailed, his loss of employment could jeopardise his partner and four-year-old daughter’s UK visa application – just as the youngster was about to begin school.

Sentencing, Judge Shaun Smith KC told Zeqiri: “You were involved in a cannabis grow which was significant indeed. Your role was significant, but you were not at the top of the tree.

“You have not been involved in this type of offending before and in the last two years you have kept out of trouble.

“You have been trying to make sure you can achieve a life in this country for your partner and daughter – if I were to send you to custody today that would throw all that hard work into significant jeopardy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noting that Zeqiri had demonstrated a real prospect of rehabilitation, the judge suspended a two-year jail term for 21 months. Zeqiri, of Albany Street, Camden, London, was also handed 300 hours of unpaid work and 14 rehabilitation activity days.