Artan Zeqiri, aged 32, had a “significant” part in the production of the large grow – found during a police raid at the former store on High Street, Tibshelf, on June 14, 2021.

Derby Crown Court heard father-of-one Zeqiri was responsible for paying co-accused Genci Polisi, 40 – who was jailed and deported for his role in tending to the plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an earlier hearing, the court heard how during the June 2021 raid police found the plants – some which were up to 1.5 metres in height – growing in rooms on several floors.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A photo of the plants taken by police during the raid

Evidence was found that £260,000 worth of electricity had been extracted at the building – where two previous drug crops had also been cultivated.

Police experts estimated the street value of the nine-month crop – with a potential yield of 75,000 grams – to be between £161,000 and £672,000.

Derby Crown Court heard that Zeqiri had admitted cannabis production the day after his arrest, before any evidence was served – and that while on bail during the last two years he had secured a well-paid job organising window-cleaning routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that if Zeqiri was jailed, his loss of employment could jeopardise his partner and four-year-old daughter’s UK visa application – just as the youngster was about to begin school.

Sentencing, Judge Shaun Smith KC told Zeqiri: “You were involved in a cannabis grow which was significant indeed. Your role was significant, but you were not at the top of the tree.

“You have not been involved in this type of offending before and in the last two years you have kept out of trouble.

“You have been trying to make sure you can achieve a life in this country for your partner and daughter – if I were to send you to custody today that would throw all that hard work into significant jeopardy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad