Man who 'wreaked havoc' on Kirkby sentenced for breaching order for sixth time

A 19-year-old man who 'wreaked havoc' on an area of Kirkby has been sentenced after breaching an order than bans him from the area by visiting a pub.

Alex Swain, 19, of no fixed address, but formerly of Coxs Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was issued with the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from entering Coxmoor for two-years in September last year.

Alex Swain.

He appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on June 24 and pleaded guilty to breaching his order by entering the Nag's Head pub on June 21.

The pub on Station Street is in the area Swain cannot enter under the terms of his order.

Sergeant Andy Lee, of the Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I am committed and determined that we will not let the Coxmoor Estate down and have a re-occurrence of incidents that have blighted the area.

"We have seen a significant drop in crime and anti-social behaviour in the area and as such will be working hard with the team, and our partners at Ashfield District Council, to make Coxmoor a better place to live and work.

"We'd encourage members of the public to actively report any incidents and any breaches of the order imposed on Swain.

"To report an incident you can call us 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"If you have any concerns you can also speak to your friendly beat team of PC 3386 Muir Finlay, PC 3512 Mark Topham or our Kirkby PCSOs."

Swain was given a six-month conditional discharge for breaching his order on 21 June.

However, Nottinghamshire Police has said that Swain has breached the order a total of six times.

He was also jailed in February this year for breaching the order, handling stolen goods, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article and driving while disqualified.

Councillor Andy Meakin, council member for Abbey Hill, added: “Alex Swain had been wreaking havoc on the Coxmoor Estate for a long time. Though effective partnership working with the police, we have been able to remove him from the area.

“This recent conviction for breaching his order shows that we are committed to keeping him and his peers out of the area.

“Residents have told us how things have improved in recent months and we want to assure them that we will not allow that level of anti-social behaviour to return to Coxmoor.

“Myself and councillor Daniel Williamson are working hard with the police to ensure that crime levels in the area continue to reduce.”

