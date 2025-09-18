Man who stole £6,000 of items and £300 cash from Nuthall grandmother's home is jailed

A man has been jailed at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to a string of burglaries – including one in Nuthall.

Nathan Furnell broke into the property on Harcourt Crescent on April 30 and made off with around £6,000 worth of items, ranging from jewellery and ornaments.

He also stole cash totalling £300 that the victim was intending to gift to her grandchildren.

He was linked to the offence by DNA left on a screwdriver he used at the scene.

Nathan Furnell was jailed for five years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The Nuthall burglary was one of several crimes going back as far as September 24 that Furnell was linked to be DNA evidence.

On September 15, 2024, Furnell had broken into a property in Woodborough Road, Mapperley, and taken four laptops and a significant amount of jewellery.

The 34-year-old was identified after leaving his fingerprints on a drawstring bag found on the scene.

On May 14, this year, he stole an estimated £7,000 worth of jewellery from a property on Lambourne Drive, Wollaton.

CCTV footage captured by the victim linked him to the scene as well as his DNA in the address.

Furnell was also linked by his DNA to another burglary in Nuthall Road, Nottingham on Aprlil 8.

This time he left a trace on a scaffolding pole he'd used to force entry, but left empty handed after being confronted by the brave 82-year-old occupant.

He was finally arrested on May 15 when he and another man – James Hutchinson – broke into and ransacked the Bilborough Islamic Centre.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on September 17, Furnell was jailed for five years.

He had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary with intent to steal and one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

Hutchinson, aged 56, of Camrose Close, Broxtowe, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

DC Madeline Flint-Foster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The evidence against Furnell was overwhelming thanks to the victims’ co-operation following these events, leaving him no choice but to plead guilty.

“Burglary is a distressing and invasive crime that can cause a great deal of fear in communities.

“I hope this sentence offers some comfort to those who had their homes and lives ransacked by an intruder.”