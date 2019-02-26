Man who stole from Shirebrook shop and burgled home on same day is jailed

A man who broke into a Shirebrook home and stole from a supermarket in the town on the same day has been jailed.

Ian Thomas, 32, of Patchwork Road, Shirebrook, committed both offences on Saturday January 5, when he broke into a home on Sookholme Road and also stole goods from the Aldi store on Carter Lane.

Ian Thomas

He admitted both offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing, when he was jailed for 12 months for burglary and two months for theft, to be served concurrently.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £140.