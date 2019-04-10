Man who sexually abused girls in Nottinghamshire is jailed

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually abusing four girls in Nottinghamshire in the 1990s.

Stephen Winter, 45, of Millers Road, Waddington, Lincolnshire, was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday and was sentenced today when he was jailed for eight years.

Winters, who was acquitted of three further counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child, was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

During the six-day trial, the court heard that Winter had abused the four girls over a number of years in Nottinghamshire.

DS Stuart Barson said: “Stephen Winter sexually abused four young and vulnerable children and, even when faced with a trial, refused to take responsibility for his actions.

"This has been a lengthy and challenging investigation and I would like to pay testament to the bravery of the four women who gave evidence against Winter to ensure he was brought to justice.”