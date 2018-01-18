Man who died after being taken into custody in Derbyshire named

A man who died after becoming unwell shortly after being taken into custody in Derbyshire has been named as Shaun Aherne.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating Derbyshire Constabulary’s interaction with Mr Aherne, 42, following his arrest at Pleasley on Sunday January 7 when officers responded to a reported domestic incident.

Soon after his arrival at Chesterfield Custody Suite Mr Aherne became unwell and just before 3pm an ambulance took him to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. He died there last Wednesday evening (January 10).

An initial post mortem examination was carried out on Saturday (January 13) and the results of further tests are awaited.

Following a mandatory referral from the force IOPC investigators were deployed to the police post incident procedures on Sunday January 7. Police officers and staff who had contact with Mr Aherne have provided initial accounts and the IOPC is reviewing CCTV footage from the custody unit and body worn video.

IOPC Regional Director for the Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said: “We have a responsibility to independently investigate the death of someone in the custody of police and our investigation, which is in its early stages, will thoroughly examine all the evidence gathered in order to establish what happened.

“We have now met Mr Aherne’s family to express our condolences and to explain how our investigation will be progressed. We have also assured them that they will be provided with regular updates.”

HM Coroner for Derbyshire has been notified and an inquest will be opened on a date to be fixed.