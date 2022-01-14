Man who denies killing “doting father and grandfather” from Shirebrook to go on trial

Arthur Cadbourn, 60, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter when he appeared before a judge at Nottingham Crown Court.

The manslaughter charge comes after police found Alan Youd, 69, injured on Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook, on August 11 at just before 7am.

The 69-year-old did not recover from his injuries and he died in hospital on August 17.

During the opening of an inquest into Mr Youd’s death on August 24 coroner Peter Nieto said Mr Youd was found “unresponsive” with a “very noticeable head injury” by an ambulance crew.

Paying tribute to Mr Youd following his death, his family described him as “a doting father, grandfather and father-in-law.”

They said: “Our dad was a doting father, grandfather and father-in-law. We can never replace what we have lost.

“Dad was the biggest kid when he spent time with his grandchildren – he loved them dearly and they thought the world of him.

“They would always be spoiled by grandpa and he would take them out swimming and to all the local parks.

“His zest for life was continued in his love of motorcycles - especially his Triumph Bonneville.

“He finally passed his test at 65 and he would often ring us when he had ridden out to the coast.

“He would always try to help others where needed and was a regular blood donor giving 160 donations of blood and platelets.

“Dad’s memory will remain with us and his legacy lives on in his children and grandchildren.

“We will miss him more than words could ever portray and will love him forever.”

Arthur Cadbourn, of Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield, was bailed pending an August 15 trial over Mr Youd’s death - which is expected to last between five and eight days.