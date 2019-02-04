Man who attacked van driver with tyre iron in Nottinghamshire is jailed

A Nottinghamshire man who attacked a van driver with a tyre iron, leaving him with serious head injuries, has been jailed.

The victim was driving in the area of Albert Road and London Road in Retford, on the afternoon of June 26 2018.

Colin Fairweather

He was approached by 24-year-old Colin Fairweather who jumped out of a car before hitting him to the head with the weapon.

Fairweather, of Carolgate, Retford, then ran back to the car which was driven off.

The victim managed to drive home before collapsing. The next thing he was aware of was waking up in hospital.

He required surgery for a depressed skull fracture which caused swelling to his brain and which required part of his skull to be removed.

As well as his 22-month prison term, Fairweather was made subject of a five-year restraining order when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on January 22 2019.

He pleaded guilty to charges of Section 20 wounding/inflicting GBH and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Inspector Neil Humphris said: "This was a vicious and unprovoked attack which left the victim with very serious injuries.

"This sort of violent behaviour will not be tolerated on Nottinghamshire's streets and Nottinghamshire Police will always deal robustly with those involved in violent crime."