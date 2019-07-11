Man wanted over date rape could be on the loose in Mansfield

A man wanted for raping a woman on a date is on the run and could be in Mansfield.

Police have been unable to trace him and are now appealing for the public’s help in locating him.Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox said: “The original investigation relates to an incident in January, 2014, when a Goole woman was raped by a man during a date.

Frederick Boateng

“Our teams arrested Frederick Boateng at the time. However, he failed to answer bail and has been charged in his absence.“Despite extensive ongoing enquiries we have been unable to trace him.

“We believe that he is still in the UK and it is believed he uses a number of aliases including Nana Kuffour, Sean Frimpong and Sean Friagpon.“He is now 36-years-old. He’s described as black, around 5ft 8in tall with a tattoo of an eagle on his right arm.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 16/66308/17.