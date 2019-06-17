Man wanted after bike stolen in Sherwood

Police want to trace a man in connection with the theft of a mountain bike from Sherwood.

The man was captured on cctv following the theft of the Carrera cycle which was taken from the entrance of the Sainsbury’s store in Perry Road, Sherwood.

The theft happened between 7pm and 8pm on May 25 2019.

If you recognise him or think you can help, or if you have any information about the whereabouts of the bike, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 280 of 26 May 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.