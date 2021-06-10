Man 'tries his luck at escaping' as police arrest him for drug offence in Huthwaite

Police say a 22-year-old man ‘tried his luck at escaping’ as they were in the process of arresting him in connection with a drug offence at a Huthwaite property on Tuesday.

By Ashley Booker
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 7:36 am

The 22-year-old made a dash for freedom at the address on Lime Avenue after eagle-eyed officers from the Operation Reacher team had spotted signs of a cannabis grow during a routine patrol of the area.

Officers say he was ‘quickly rounded back up’ and placed back into handcuffs and further arrested for escaping lawful custody.

He had been originally arrested on suspicion of producing Class B drugs (cannabis). A 32-year-old man who was inside the property was also arrested for the production of a Class B drug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man 'tried his luck at escaping' as police arrested him for drug offences in Huthwaite.

Writing on the Ashfied Police Facebook page, a spokesman wrote: “Thanks to the help of the cannabis dismantling team who dismantled the 150 plant grow this morning, and the prisoner handling team (PHT) who this afternoon secured a charge and remand for court in the morning.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.