Man 'tries his luck at escaping' as police arrest him for drug offence in Huthwaite

The 22-year-old made a dash for freedom at the address on Lime Avenue after eagle-eyed officers from the Operation Reacher team had spotted signs of a cannabis grow during a routine patrol of the area.

Officers say he was ‘quickly rounded back up’ and placed back into handcuffs and further arrested for escaping lawful custody.

He had been originally arrested on suspicion of producing Class B drugs (cannabis). A 32-year-old man who was inside the property was also arrested for the production of a Class B drug.

Writing on the Ashfied Police Facebook page, a spokesman wrote: “Thanks to the help of the cannabis dismantling team who dismantled the 150 plant grow this morning, and the prisoner handling team (PHT) who this afternoon secured a charge and remand for court in the morning.”