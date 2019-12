A man has been taken to hospital after an assault in Ollerton.

Police say they were called to Kingsway Avenue at around 12pm today (December 30), following reports of an assault.

Kingsway Avenue

A man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Residents say there was a heavy police presence in the area, with a cordon in place near some properties, which has since been lifted.

Nottinghamshire Police say their investigations are continuing.