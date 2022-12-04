Police were called to Common Road, Sutton, following reports of an assault.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, suffered minor head injuries and bruises.

Detective Constable Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re investigating this incident and carrying out CCTV inquiries, but are hoping the public may be able to help.

Common Road, Sutton.

“Thankfully the victim did not suffer any lasting physical injuries, but acts of violence on our streets will never be tolerated.

“This is a busy road, so I want to appeal to anyone in the area at the time, or driving past to please get in touch if you saw anything and have any dash-cam or phone footage.

“Even the smallest bit of information could help us.”

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday, November 20, although police have only just released details.