Man suffers facial injuries in Mansfield assault and robbery

The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was targeted as he walked along Newgate Lane, yesterday, Thursday, at about 1am.

His watch, phone and a quantity of cash were stolen and he later needed medical treatment for his injuries.

Two men, aged 36 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, with the older man also arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in relation to a separate offence.

Newgate Lane, Mansfield.

Both remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty and violent robbery that caused considerable distress to the victim.

“We are determined to get justice for the victim in this case and I am pleased we now have two suspects in custody as our investigation continues.”