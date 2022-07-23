Man suffers broken jaw following reports of assault

Police are investigating reports of an assault after a man suffered a broken jaw.

By Jon Ball
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 8:40 am
Officers said the man was attacked on Friday, July 8, between about 10pm and 10.30pm on Greenhill Lane, Riddings, close to the Charcoal Grill takeaway.

The man was left needing hospital treatment after it was believed he tried to calm down a dispute between two other men.

Greenhill Lane, Riddings.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Any witnesses, or anyone with information which could help with our enquiries should contact us, quoting reference 22*395490.”

Call police on 10.