Man suffers broken jaw following reports of assault

Officers said the man was attacked on Friday, July 8, between about 10pm and 10.30pm on Greenhill Lane, Riddings, close to the Charcoal Grill takeaway.

The man was left needing hospital treatment after it was believed he tried to calm down a dispute between two other men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greenhill Lane, Riddings.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Any witnesses, or anyone with information which could help with our enquiries should contact us, quoting reference 22*395490.”