Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak a man in connection with an assault in the McDonalds in Mansfield Leisure Park.

It was reported that a man spat on a member of staff at around 8.50pm on February 22, at the store in Park Lane, Mansfield .

If you recognise the man pictured or think you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 933 of February 22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.