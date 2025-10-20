Man shot and two arrested in Ollerton firearms incident

Police responded to a firearm related incident in Wellow Road, Ollerton, around 12.10am today (20 October).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed officers were deployed as part of the initial response, and a police firearm was discharged during the incident, just after 1am.

A 56-year-old man sustained a gunshot injury and has been taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have arrested both the man and another 32-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause violence.

A man has been shot in a firearms incident in Ollerton

We are not currently seeking any other persons in relation to this incident however an investigation is ongoing.

Road closures remain in place on the A616 Wellow Road and Newark Road. The public are asked to avoid the area due to anticipated traffic disruption while the scene is being dealt with.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 32 of 20 October 2025, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mandatory referral has been made by the force to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an independent investigation has begun.

Temporary Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "I know this news will be concerning for the community in Ollerton and the wider public in Nottinghamshire. However, I want to reassure you, incidents where officers discharge their firearms are incredibly rare.

"It is right that there is a full investigation into the circumstances around this incident, and a mandatory referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“This process must take its course and while that is ongoing it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”