Man set to appear in court charged with Mansfield B&M Bargains burglary

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a burglary at B&M Bargains in Mansfield.

Leigh Paddon, 35, of No Fixed Address, is set to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 8) charged with burglary.

Officers arrested a man after responding to a report of a burglary at the B&M Bargains store in Stockwell Gate during the early hours of yesterday (February 7).

An alarm was activated at 4.06am after an offender broke in.

Officers say they arrested the man within three minutes of arriving at the scene.

