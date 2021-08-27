Nottinghamshire police officers are investigating the suspected arson attack in Swinton Copse, Boughton, which happened at 9.25pm yesterday (Thursday, August 26).

It is believed the blue Ford transit van was extensively damaged before a fire was started in the cab.

Inspector Neil Bellamy said: "This was a disgraceful act of arson. Thankfully it wasn’t near to any properties, but it is an incredibly foolish thing to do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses

"Several trees were burned and it's lucky that the blaze didn't spread out of control.

"We don't believe that residents are under any threat as this appears to be a targeted attack.

"Our enquiries continue today and we are asking anyone in the area if they saw anything suspicious or have any information that could assist our investigation.

"There will be a visible increased police presence as we work to reassure the local community."

People with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 802 of August 25, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Bryn Coleman, area manager of prevention and protection at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Deliberate fires are highly dangerous. They put both members of the public and firefighters at risk and can cause considerable damage to the environment.

“Firefighters around Nottinghamshire spend hours trying to extinguish deliberate fires every year, taking them away from other emergencies.