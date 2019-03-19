Man's body found in Mansfield - what we know so far

Police have confirmed that a man's body was found in Mansfield this morning.

 Here's everything we know so far.

The man's body was found this morning

* Police were called to land just off Southwell Road West and the Ransom Wood Business Park at just before 8am after a man's body was found

* A police cordon was set up on a bridlepath linking the Rainworth bypass past Ransom wood Business Park and down to Oak Tree Lane

* Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, with crews from Mansfield and Newark being involved

* An office worker on the business site said staff members had been told to 'stay inside' their offices until the investigation had been completed

* Police say that are not treating the death as suspicious and the man's family has been informed

* No details of his identity have been released