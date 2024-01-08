Man remanded in custody following break-in at Mansfield McDonald's
Officers were called to the McDonald’s restaurant in Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, at around 5am on January 4 when staff noticed one of the drive-thru windows had been smashed.
A number of items had been taken including burger buns and cookies.
While officers were investigating an unrelated arson incident nearby they detained a suspect who was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Scott Goulding, 24, of Shireoaks Court, Mansfield, has been charged with burglary and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8.
He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on February 5.
Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take break-ins on businesses like this very seriously because of the impact they can have on staff.
“It is an unpleasant experience to come into work and discover the premises have been broken into overnight.”