Man released under investigation after van crashes into wall in Jacksdale

A 28-year-old man has been released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink.

His arrest followed a white Renault Trafic van crashing into a wall on Main Road, close to Ironville, at about 1.15am on December 31.

The crash

PC Daniel Gray said: "Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this collision.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we're appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”